The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 23 and will resume its normal hours of operation.
Masks are required in building. Alterations to the physical environment and enhanced sanitation will be in place to address health precautions. Reservations made 24 hours in advance are recommended to guarantee admission due to capacity restrictions. Please
call 265-9314 or email tours@wichitahistory.org.
The Museum celebrates its 81st year and occupies all 4 floors of the 1890 City Hall topped by a 170-foot tower clock tower.