Wichita, Sedgwick County growing more slowly than predicted

The city-county planning department is recommending Wichita and Sedgwick County push population growth estimates back by 10 years.

 COURTESY/CITY OF WICHITA

The populations of Wichita and Sedgwick County are growing slower than predicted.

A 2015 city-county comprehensive plan predicted that, by 2035, Sedgwick County would reach a population of 610,000 and Wichita would reach 448,000.

