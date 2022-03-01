WICHITA (AP) – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds in a Wichita recreational vehicle park in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Feb. 25.
Officers went to the All Seasons RV Park late Feb. 24 after someone called to report they had been unable to get ahold of the man and woman.
Police found Jay Shrum, 56, and Marni Shrum, 59, dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police spokesman Trevor Macy said in a news release.
Macy said the case is believed to be a domestic violence murder-suicide but the investigation is ongoing.