The Wichita Force indoor football team has a new home for 2021 and beyond, announcing its official relocation to Mulvane’s Kansas Star Arena at a press conference on April 1.
Noting the importance of having a home to call its own, team ownership said the more it looked into relocation the more Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino made sense. The team previously shared facilities with the Wichita Wings at Park City’s Hartman Arena.
Visiting with fans in nearby communities like Derby, Wellington and Ark City, Force Managing Partner Jeff Martin admitted the move to Kansas Star Arena seemed like the perfect fit.
“This is football country,” Martin said. “Everybody seemed to really be excited about the potential of having a football team down here that they could get behind and support.”
Casino management is excited about the partnership to host the Force’s home games as well. Looking to tie the greater Wichita community together, Kansas Star Casino Vice President and General Manager Jeff Babinski noted sporting events give the venue another opportunity to do that.
“When Kansas Star set out to open a casino, the goal was to really be part of the fabric of the greater Wichita community … to help bring people together, and sports is one of those things that actually brings families and friends together,” Babinski said. “We’re excited to have this team here. We’re going to root them on, and they’re going to win.”
Martin lauded the new facilities and said he sees them going over well with the fan base the Force has built up over the past five years while competing in the Champions Indoor Football League. The new home field will also allow the Force to install new, state-of-the-art inflatable dasher-walls – offering a new level of safety, as well as further interaction between athletes and spectators.
April 19 marks the Force’s home opener, with the team and Kansas Star Arena to host six games in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. It will also mark the start of the team’s new “For the Love of Football” initiative to help raise money for local charities this season.
Six local celebrities will suit up for one of the team’s six home games, practicing throughout the week as well, in an effort to raise money for charities. Among the celebrities involved are former NBA and Wichita State University men’s basketball player Ron Baker, current WSU head men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown and former Shocker/Derby Panther (and Wichita YMCA Branch Director) Terrell Benton. Team management noted an extra roster spot was added to facilitate the initiative.
Baker was on hand to promote the initiative at the April 1 press conference. While he joked he was starting to second-guess his decision (coming off a recent hip surgery), he also said he was happy to volunteer and be involved in the initiative benefiting local charities.
Speaking from experience, Baker seconded comments about the Wichita area being a great sports community and said he looks forward to being involved with the Force again. While management is dreaming big – envisioning a touchdown reception for Baker – the former prep standout from Scott City is keeping his goals more modest.
“I was not under the impression that I was going to be put in pads,” Baker said. “Hopefully I don’t mess it up too bad to cost the team a loss of downs or loss of yards.”
