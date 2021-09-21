In 1953, a funeral mass was held for Pilsen native Fr. Emil Kapaun at Wichita’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – though the casket was empty.
Now, following the identification of his remains earlier this year, a true homecoming ceremony will be held for Fr. Kapaun – a current candidate for canonization in the Catholic church. Memorial services are planned to be held in the Wichita area at the end of September.
Kapaun served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, risking his life to minister to the troops on the frontlines. He was captured as a prisoner of war in 1950 and died in a prison camp on May 23, 1951 – though he continued his service in captivity, helping fellow prisoners up until his death. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013.
Among 800 unidentified Korean War soldiers returned to U.S. custody in 1954, Kapaun’s remains were originally buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. They were officially identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in March 2021.
“It was a joyful and exciting surprise for the Diocese of Wichita that Father Kapaun’s mortal remains were recovered after so many years and we continue to look forward to his process of canonization in the future,” said Bishop Carl Kemme in a press release.
With Kapaun’s remains officially identified, plans were set in motion to bring them home. They are set to arrive in Wichita on Sept. 25. They will then be transported to his hometown of Pilsen for a private observance with family and the community.
Public ceremonies, including a vigil and funeral mass, will then be held at Hartman Arena in Park City. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Tickets for both services are available at hartmanarena.com.
Space is limited, with many in the area looking to attend – including faculty from St. Mary Catholic School in Derby.
Principal Richard Montgomery noted a handful of staff are planning to attend the vigil and funeral mass. Those who can’t are encouraged to attend the funeral procession (following mass) to the cathedral, which will start at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Wichita and proceed along Central Avenue to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Fr. Kapaun’s remains will be transported by horse-drawn caisson, with Taps and a 21-gun salute to be performed before they are interred for a period of time at the cathedral.
Among those taking part in the services, Montgomery said it is planned for a number of middle schoolers from St. Mary to be part of the funeral procession – a chance, he stated, that is like no other.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is a man, he’s considered a Servant of God right now, which is part of the process of being canonized as a saint,” Montgomery said. “To have someone like that in our own diocese, relatively within our own time frame, is extraordinary. And to be part of a funeral service remembering his life is incredible. It’s an opportunity these kids will never have [again] in their lives.”
Plans are also in the works to allow for visitation at the cathedral after Kapaun’s remains are interred.
Given his cause for sainthood and his ties to the area, Montgomery said Fr. Kapaun’s story should be a familiar one to the students of St. Mary. While he likened the ceremonies to a hero’s homecoming, the details surrounding Kapaun’s life will amplify that experience.
“It’s the same kind of thing, except this is a person who devoted his life to God and is recognized by our country, recognized by our military and his church,” Montgomery said. “I’m really excited to have our students be a part of this. They’ll remember this for their entire lives, and they’ll understand it better when they’re older.”
For details on the services, visit kapauncomeshome.com.