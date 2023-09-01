Wichita Landlords

The city of Wichita is currently considering policy that would fine landlords who evict/retaliate against tenants of apartment complexes in good standing.

The proposed ordinance introduced Aug. 22 to City Council would penalize landlords who evict or raise rent within six months of a tenant’s complaint to the city or landlord about housing conditions. It would not apply to tenants who are late on rent or fail to uphold other tenant responsibilities. The council has not yet voted on the ordinance.

