Immanuel Baptist Church (1415 S. Topeka, Wichita) will be holding a disaster relief training for the Kansas Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists on March 19.
Those interested in ministering to communities in North America in the wake of a natural disaster can sign up for this day of training to be deployed through the KNCSB or another Southern Baptist Disaster Response team to meet a specific need in the assigned area.
Orientation will be from 8-10 a.m. in the dining room of the Family Life Center. Afterward, each person will go to their selected area of training: chainsaw, mass feeding, recovery, assessment, or laundry and shower. Most training sessions will last until 4 p.m.
To register, visit ibcwichita.com/disaster or for more information ckneece@att.net.