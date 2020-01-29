A Wichita-based company with a location in Derby has been selected as the Kansas Chamber’s 2020 Ad Astra Award Honoree.
BG Products, Inc. was recognized at the 2020 Kansas Chamber Annual Dinner on January 28 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
According to a Kansas Chamber press release, the award is presented to a Kansas business “for its unique contributions to the economic health and welfare of the state,” and to a “business that exemplifies both business and civic excellence within the state.”
BG Products, a global distributer of automotive supplies and equipment, was founded in 1971 by six veterans and a land speed record holder. The company now employs approximately 400 Kansans and has distributors in over 60 countries.
“BG Products has become the leader in our market segment, while maintaining our proud Kansas roots. 100% of our manufacturing is performed in Wichita, El Dorado, and Derby, and we have continued to invest heavily in new facilities, capabilities and professional talent during the last 10 years,” said Darin Greseth, BG President and CEO.
“The storied trust, recognition, and influence BG Products has in the automotive industry reflects the company and its leaders’ dedication to developing quality products and service through technology and innovation. Since its inception, this Wichita company has been committed to investing and giving back to its community, expanding into the neighboring cities of Derby and El Dorado,” said Alan Cobb, Chamber President and CEO.
BG Products’ Derby site is located at 300 N River St. near the West End Business Park.