Wichita is on track to develop a second water treatment facility after the city council approved a $500 million contract.
The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to give the biggest contract in the city’s history to Wichita Water Partners. The group’s relationship with Mayor Jeff Longwell came under scrutiny after a report by The Wichita Eagle alleged he steered the water contract toward the group to benefit his friends and political donors.
City officials wanted to continue to work with Wichita Water Partners out of fear of losing federal funding or not finding another company to bid on the project, The Eagle reported.
To pay for the half-billion-dollar facility, Wichita water customers will see their water and sewer rates go up by about 5% next year and in the years following. The city anticipates rates to begin declining by around 2030. The council also approved a $29 million budget increase for the project on Tuesday.
Currently, Wichita – and the surrounding areas that depend on it for water – only has a single water plant that is over 80 years old and at risk of failing due to poor infrastructure. Construction on the second water plant is expected to begin next year and be complete by fall 2024.