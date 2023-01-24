Egg Prices

The cost of eggs has risen nearly 60% in the last year, largely due to the recent bird flu outbreak.

 COURTESY HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA

After the deadly bird flu hit egg-producing flocks, the supply of eggs shrank dramatically. That’s led to historically high prices for consumers.

There’s a steady flow of customers on a recent afternoon at The Sugar Shack Bakery.

0
0
0
0
0