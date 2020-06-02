Want to go swimming this summer but not sure what pools are open? Here’s your guide to what pools are and aren’t planning on opening.
Rock River Rapids – opening
Rock River Rapids plans to open June 8. The park will be limited to 750 guests per day – a third of its normal maximum capacity. Tickets are only available for purchase online. Lounge chairs won’t be available, concession stands are closed, and there will be no complimentary tubes or lifejackets throughout the park. Some slides will be closed. There will be no shower curtains in bathrooms, so guests are asked to come dressed in their swimsuit. Staff members will have their temperatures taken.
Mulvane pool – closed
Mulvane will not open its swimming pool this summer. The pool would normally open over Memorial Day weekend. The pool’s manager, Megan Bryant, recommended the pool not be opened to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and because the responsibilities it would place on young lifeguards, and Mulvane City Council voted unanimously to keep it closed.
Haysville pool – opening
Haysville will open its public swimming pool June 6.
Valley Center pool – closed
Valley Center’s swimming pool will remain closed for the summer. Valley Center city council members voted last month to keep it closed. The city’s recreation director said there were concerns about sanitation, social distancing, and swimmer and lifeguard safety.
Andale pool – opening
Andale’s swimming pool will open June 8. Andale City Council voted unanimously to open the pool after a lengthy discussion. The pool will be sanitized weekly. Chairs and other seats will be removed. Only prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.
Bel Aire pool – open
Bel Aire opened its public pool on June 1 and is requiring that social distancing guidelines be met.