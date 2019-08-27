Wesley Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis” next month, an opioid take-back event in cooperation with the Wichita Police Department.
Officers will assist with collecting and disposing of unused medications from
10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The event will take place at the main entrance to Wesley Medical Center, 550 N. Hillside St., Wichita.
Volunteers will collect tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol, Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine, Hydromorphone, and Oxymorphone.
Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
The event is part of HCA Healthcare’s first national opioid take-back day. More than 65 facilities across 13 states will participate in the event.
“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Sedgwick County, but across Kansas and our nation,” said Chief Medical Officer Lowell Ebersole in a release. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications.”