Wesley Healthcare has returned to full visitor restrictions – meaning no visitors in general – at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER. The change went into effect Friday as the rate of COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Sedgwick County.
No visitors will be allowed to enter the hospitals except for: one to two parents or guardians for infants and pediatric patients; one parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies; one support person for laboring mothers and new moms; one support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance; one patient advocate pre/post-surgery.