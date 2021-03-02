As of March 1, Wesley Healthcare announced it will relax its visitation policy as local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to dip below five percent.
While precautions at Wesley facilities – including universal screening, masking and temperature checks at all public entrances – will continue, patients now will be allowed to have two visitors or support people in the hospital at a time. This will include the emergency departments at both hospitals, and the freestanding ERs in Derby and west Wichita.