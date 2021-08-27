A woman from Wellington is dead after a crash on Aug. 24, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 6:08 p.m. on Aug. 24, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle injury accident near the intersection of 79th Street South and Hillside.
During the collision investigation, a release from the sheriff’s office said deputies learned an eastbound Nissan Rogue operated by a 61-year-old female struck a northbound Chevy Malibu operated by a 53-year-old female.
The driver of the Malibu crossed the centerline and lost control as she was “negotiating a curve at the intersection.” The driver of the Malibu, Dana Pabst of Wellington, died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision is still under investigation.