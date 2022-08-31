Was Kansas prepared for unprecedented voter turnout?

A woman leaves the polling area after voting at Wichita’s Linwood Recreation Center on the evening of Aug. 2. Record-breaking voter turnout led to long lines at Linwood, where people waited up to three hours to vote in the Kansas primary.

 FERNANDO SALAZAR/THE BEACON

Historic voter turnout in the Aug. 2 primary surprised even the state’s chief election officer. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced four days before the election that he predicted a 36% voter turnout, or around 700,000 voters.

Historically, midterm primaries draw 20% to 25% of voters. Schwab’s prediction padded that number by about 50% to account for voter interest in a constitutional amendment that, if it had passed, would have nullified a state Supreme Court decision that says the Kansas Constitution contains the right to an abortion.

0
0
0
0
0