After having to be canceled a year ago, the Walnut Valley Festival is back in 2021, going from Sept. 15 to 19 at the Winfield Fairgrounds.
The five-day festival that has been going on for nearly half a century features more than 30 musical acts and eight contests – including the national flatpicking championships and international fingerstyle championships – that draw participants from all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Workshops and an arts and craft fair have also been added to the bluegrass music festival – which draws an annual crowd of 15,000 annually – over the years. Tickets to the festival can be purchased at the gate.
For additional information on festival performances and activities, visit wvfest.com.