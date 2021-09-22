The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall is looking for volunteers as it prepares to visit Valley Center.
The wall opens to the public from Oct. 21 to 25, but the first volunteer shift will take place the day prior. From 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20, civil engineers from McConnell will construct the framework for the wall.
In total, there are 38 spots for civilian volunteers to help with the memorial. There are four, six-hour shifts every 24 hours: 6 a.m. to noon, noon to 6 p.m., 6 p.m. to midnight, and midnight to 6 a.m.
To sign up, visit www.unitedwayplains.org, click “Volunteer Center”, and then click “Find a Project Now,” and finally click “The Moving Wall” to find the volunteer application.
Potential volunteers can also contact Becky Springer by calling 211 or reaching her by email at bspringer@unitedwayplains.org.