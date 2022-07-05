Convoy of Hope is seeking volunteers for its 10th annual back-to-school event on July 23, which will feature nine drive-thru locations in the Wichita area (including Valley Center, Goddard and Hutchinson) making distributions of groceries, coupons and backpacks full of school supplies simultaneously.
As part of the Convoy of Hope, volunteers are expected to give away more than 9,000 backpacks and serve more than 6,000 families.
Locations still in need of volunteers include Wichita’s McAdams Park, Bethel Life Center, Evergreen Park and His Helping Hands. Those interested in helping from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 can sign up at www.volunteerkansas.org, or email contact@volunteerkansas.org
(316-260-9479) for more information.