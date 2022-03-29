The a cappella group Vocal Point from Brigham Young University will be performing on April 28 at Wichita’s Orpheum Theater. Wichita area Churches of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are supporting the event.
Vocal Point is BYU’s premiere pop a cappella ensemble. The group’s nine male voices deliver a high-energy show combining harmony, humor and remarkable vocal percussion. Familiar songs are revamped and delivered in a new rendition with all the complex instrumentation done entirely by mouth. Genres include pop, rock, country, jazz, and R & B.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. April 28. Ticket information is available through selectaseat.com/vocal or in person at Intrust Bank Arena.