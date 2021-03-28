Students at Mulvane High School may be able to take most of their classes virtually if a proposal goes through.
The Mulvane Board of Education heard about the plans from Mulvane High School Principal Glenda Cowell at its March 22 meeting. Members gave Cowell their approval for her to continue the exploration process.
If it works out, Cowell projects that 25 to 30 students will be able to take their classes remotely via electronic means.
Priority would be given to 11th and 12th graders
The school has a student body of 533. Students had been taking classes remotely during the pandemic, but have returned to school recently.
Cowell has until April 9 to get all the forms to the state and then will be notified in May. If Cowell believes MHS can manage it and it is approved by the board, the offering will begin in August for the 2021-22 school year.
The classes could be offered through Zoom, Google Meet or similar platforms.
Students would be learning almost all remotely, but need to be on campus for at least one class, she said.
There are certain situations that also would require a visit to the school at 1900 N. Rock Road, such as finishing a science experiment.
Also, not all classes are set up for remote learning. The school has a trades-oriented class in HVAC and those students would need to be on site.
"There are some limitations," she said.
'All kinds of opportunities'
The thought behind pursuing the virtual option is to offer flexibility to students.
"The one-size model doesn't fit all," Cowell said.
This program is something the district had been looking at before the pandemic, but the shift to off-site learning brought home a result for educators to consider: while many students struggled with virtual learning and the non-classroom setting, other students thrived with it.
"We've seen some students flourish this year," she said.
Cowell said permanent virtual learning presents "all kinds of opportunities."
"It could be a fit for some, but it's not for everyone," she said.
For those who would like it, it may be an answer that could prevent them from leaving the district, seeking a similar offering elsewhere.
"I would like a little bit of leeway so students don't have to leave our district," she said.
Such students could be involved in other, non-school activities, such as working or who just want a more flexible schedule. They also could have a parent who travels a lot and want an option to travel with them, or they simply don't do well around a lot of other students.
The number of virtual schools in the state has been increasing, said David Fernkopf, an assistant director with the Kansas State Department of Education. This year there about 90 and next year, there should be about 100. Like Cowell, Fernkopf said the schools offer students an alternative, and are especially helpful to students who are not keen on so much social interaction. But "what works for one student may not work for the other student," he said, so it's not as if they're going to replace traditional schools.
Virtual schools have special rules
Kansas allows open enrollment in virtual schools, so students can apply anywhere in the state, as long as they are residents.
Cowell had expressed concern at the meeting about what exactly the KSDE needs, and while there are additional requirements, overall, operating a virtual school is "quite manageable," Fernkopf said.
From the school administration, data needs to be reported apart from the figures from its bricks-and-mortar operation, which is why it needs to be considered a separate school.
The important factor, he said, is that it needs to be accountable "across all levels."
There is an additional annual report due from the principal and it needs to have goals. As to whether the district wants to undertake the process, that's "up to them to decide," he said.
It's vital to realize that while remote learning was allowed statewide during the pandemic, that is different than a virtual school, he said.
The teacher was leading that remote class, but students were still directly tied to the school and the expectation was that they would return to the classroom once the pandemic had scaled back. The virtual school would have its own framework and while it will be a part of the district, have its own program regulations.
While it's been a common comment during the school shutdowns during the pandemic that students are missing out on social interaction, Cowell said that not all students want that.
And for those who do, there are numerous social offerings through interest and activities groups to meet that need.
She hopes virtual learning can become a reality.
"I'm excited," she said. "We've put a lot of thought into this."