Operating in south central Kansas for more than a century, community banking institution Vintage Bank recently expanded into the area – opening new branches in Mulvane and Rose Hill in May.
Mulvane’s branch officially opened for business on May 10 and branch manager Kyler Steadman noted the location was viewed as a good match with Vintage Bank’s community-based approach.
“We want to learn and know the customer on a first name basis and not necessarily have us look at them as a customer,” Steadman said. “We kind of want to consider them as a neighbor and friend, and vice-versa.”
As far as services, Vintage Bank features the standard range offered by most banks – including mobile banking, photo check deposits and more. Additionally, Vintage Bank doubles as an insurance agency, providing for customers in that market as well.
Vintage Bank President and CEO Steve Worrell noted that, while not offered currently, the framework is in place in Mulvane and Rose Hill for customers to utilize ITMs (interactive teller machines). The bank is also looking to add software to allow face-to-face customer service – a focus of the institution – no matter where they are.
Having a majority owner (Wink Hartman) living near Rose Hill, that helped lead Vintage Bank to expand to its new locations, though both communities were seen as good fits with the bank’s service model.
“For the most part, outside of Wichita, we’re in small, rural communities. While Rose Hill and Mulvane are probably suburbs more than they are rural communities, we thought they were great communities to be a part of,” Worrell said. “When we saw there were some buildings available, we jumped on it to get into those communities.”
Currently, following the openings in Mulvane and Rose Hill, Vintage Bank has nine locations in south central Kansas. Other branch locations include Benton, Conway Springs, El Dorado, Leon, Peabody, Whitewater and Wichita (home to the bank headquarters).
The Rose Hill branch opened to customers on May 24, with both Worrell and Steadman noting the full range of services are offered there as with all other locations. In truth, Steadman noted the hours of operation (depending on the community) are the most unique element of each branch.
Rose Hill and Mulvane share similar hours, with the lobby open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the drive-thru operating from 8 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mulvane does offer weekend hours, too, with the drive-thru open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Given Vintage Bank’s community-based approach, Worrell stated the branches work together to provide the best service possible to the bank’s customers – something Steadman attested to being important at the individual level as well.
“Another thing we pride ourselves on is getting things done in a very timely manner. From my standpoint as a lender, you call me at 5 and you’re needing something done by tomorrow morning, I’m going to stay until 7, 8 o’clock to make sure I get what I can done for you. That’s kind of what we take pride in,” Steadman said.
For more on the full services offered by the bank, visit vintagebankks.com.