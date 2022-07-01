At approximately 12:30 p.m., local authorities and emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle being struck by a train just outside of Derby.
The collision occurred near the intersection of K-15 and 47th Street South, involving a train and one vehicle. There was one occupant in the vehicle who was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported to individuals on the train.
Currently, the train is stopped and is blocking 47th Street South at K-15. Authorities reported the road could be blocked for five to six hours as the scene continues to be processed and investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.