A recent ruling on the Kansas Star Casino’s assessed valuation for 2015 means the city of Mulvane will have to make adjustments to its 2022 budget in an effort to pay back property taxes collected.
Each year, the Sumner County treasurer releases
the assessed valuation to help the city of Mulvane determine the property tax revenue it will be able to account for in its annual budget. However, property owners – both businesses and individual residents alike – are able to challenge that assessed valuation each year as well.
Since the Kansas Star Casino opened in 2012, City Manager Kent Hixson reported it has challenged its valuation every year. Given the lengthy process, rulings (determined by the board of tax appeals and district court) have only been passed down so far for 2012, 2013 and 2015.
If the ruling determines the entity’s valuation is less than the county treasurer determined and it overpaid in property taxes for a previous year, then that entity will receive a refund through future property tax distributions. In this case, the casino will be refunded its overpaid taxes from 2015 starting Jan. 20, 2022.
While the casino has challenged its valuation every year, Hixson said not getting that full amount happens so rarely that the city always plans based on the assessed valuation – meaning that refund of the casino’s property taxes will have an impact on the 2022 budget.
“This is a big hit this year,” Hixson said. “We won’t be receiving anywhere near as much property tax from the casino as we have in past years, so we’ll have to make some adjustments in our budgeting and our expenditures.”
Mulvane’s portion of property taxes that will not be collected in 2022 and instead paid back to the casino totals $989,000, according to Hixson. While the city has a contingency fund for these types of scenarios, that is roughly $500,000 each year, which Hixson said typically covers the city. Given that the amount being refunded is an additional $500,000, Hixson said that will force the city to make some adjustments in its budgeting and expenditures for 2022.
Additionally, the ruling in the valuation case will affect all taxing entities in Sumner County, meaning Mulvane USD 259, the Mulvane Recreation Commission, library and more will also have property tax revenues withheld in order to pay back the casino.