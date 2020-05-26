Valley Center High School plans to have an in-person graduation ceremony in early August. The details of the graduation ceremony have not been figured out yet. The high school put on a pre-recorded ceremony to honor 2020 graduates in early May. Principal Jamie Lewis said the in-person ceremony will feature some aspects of a typical commencement ceremony. Like Mulvane, Derby and other school districts, Valley Center surveyed students and parents to see what kind of ceremony they’d most want.
Valley Center will hold in-person graduation
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read