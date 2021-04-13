The Valley Center Board of Education voted 7-0 on Thursday, April 8, to continue mandating masks, The Ark Valley News reports, while loosening restrictions up for teachers, spectators and some students.
The school board’s decision allows spectators at outside sporting events to remove their masks if they are able to maintain six feet of social distancing. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible.
Pre-school students will also be allowed to remove masks when permitted by their teachers, The News reports. Staff will also be able to take off their masks when there are no students or members of the public around and they are able to maintain social distancing with their coworkers.