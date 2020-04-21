A nonprofit organization is offering financial assistance to businesses in Valley Center that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ark Valley News reported.
Main Street Valley Center’s board of directors started a grant program April 13 that allows locally owned businesses to apply for up to $300 in direct support. The grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocated funds, $9,000, are used up.
The board streamlined the application process too, asking applicants to briefly describe how the social-distancing and stay-at-home orders have affected their businesses. Some shops in Valley Center were forced to shut down because they were deemed nonessential in Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order. To fund the relief grant, Main Street Valley Center put its Main Street Enhancement Grant program on hold. The Main Street Enhancement Grant program assists businesses that want to improve the appearance of their buildings. Main Street Valley Center is also postponing planned spring and summer activities.
The grant program is open to all locally owned Valley Center businesses that have brick-and-mortar locations.
The application is available on Main Street Valley Center’s website and Facebook page.