As Derby is deciding whether to keep its mayor or elect a new one, nearby Valley Center’s choice has suddenly become a lot easier.
That’s because Valley Center Mayor Laurie Dove has withdrawn from her re-election campaign, leaving only one other candidate for the position.
Dove, whose name will still be on the ballot Nov. 5, issued a statement Oct. 11 saying she had a change of heart and decided to step down when a new mayor takes office in January 2020, according to a report from The Ark Valley News.
City Council member Lou Cicirello is the only other candidate running, and will become mayor barring a successful write-in candidate.
Dove has served one term as mayor after previously serving on the Valley Center City Council.