The Valley Center City Council recently took steps toward creating a railroad quiet zone through the city, according to the Ark Valley News.
The council directed the city’s engineering firm to create a proposal that studies the possibility of creating a railroad quiet zone to help eliminate noise from train horns. The topic was last discussed in 2013.
The News reports that Josh Golka with Professional Consultants stated new tools have been developed making the process more affordable than it has been. Previously there had been discussion indicating the cost to be about $1 million per intersection.
In the report Golka said it would be difficult to estimate costs for the project without the study but preliminary estimates are between $105,000 and $1.75 million.