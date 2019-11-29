Valley Center police opened an investigation last month into the possible embezzlement of $3,370 from the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce, The Ark Valley News reports.
The News reports the chamber filed a police report on Nov. 15.
The police department’s investigation is still in the early phases, but it ultimately plans to present a case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges.
No suspects have been named.
Meanwhile, the chamber board has fired its paid director, Amy Sellens. Sellens’ last day was Nov. 14 after being the part-time director since fall 2017.
It is unclear if her firing is related to the embezzlement report.