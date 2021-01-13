The City of Valley Center now has its own official flag.
The city council on Jan. 5 adopted a design to be used to make city flags. The Ark Valley News reports it’s the first official flag in the city’s history.
The design was developed by a Valley Center High School student and revised through public input and city council discussions, The News reported.
The flag displays yellow and white rays that stretch from the bottom left of the flag to the upper right, over a purple background. In a white circle, “Discover VC” is accompanied by a rendition of a Ferris wheel and the city’s birth date of 1885.