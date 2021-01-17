The Rose Hill school district currently has an opening on its Board of Education it is looking to fill following the resignation of Timothy Hottovy.
Applicants must be a registered voter in USD 394 boundaries and may not be an employee of Rose Hill Schools.
The appointed member will serve until the new appointment on Jan. 10, 2022.
Interested individuals can get an application on the district website (usd394.com) or at the administrative office at 104 N. Rose Hill Rd. Applications are due by March 1, 2021, and can either be sent to dcrisler@usd394.com or dropped off at the administrative office.