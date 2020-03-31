The USD 394 Rose Hill School Board approved waiving 2019-2020 attendance requirements and is moving forward with implementing a digital Continuous Learning Plan at a special board meeting March 26.
Like other Kansas school districts, Rose Hill teachers will take their lessons online and focus more on “essential critical standards” for the remainder of the school year instead of social, emotional and behavioral learning, USD 394 Superintendent Randal Chickadonz said during the meeting.
“What we’re really focusing on for the rest of this nine weeks is the skill and knowledge kids need to know and be able to do to finish out this year successfully and be ready for next year,” Chickadonz said.
Primary schools will use the app Seesaw for lessons and communication. Grades 3-12 will use Google Classroom.
Teachers will distribute lessons on a consistent weekly schedule, Chickadonz said. Teachers will also be required to make one personal contact with parents and students a week.
Digital lessons and communications work for 90 percent of families, Chickadonz said. For that other 10 percent, special arrangements such as take-home packets will be made.
Chickadonz said online lessons will likely begin April 3.
The board also approved a wage payment resolution, assuring hourly staff that they’ll be paid for the remainder of the school year based on the work schedule they had before the shutdown.
Both the waiver and wage resolution passed unanimously and will be sent to the state for approval.