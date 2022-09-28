The Mulvane school district is currently undertaking efforts to form a facilities master plan. In assessing district needs, a steering committee has been formed and patrons are invited to provide input through the process.
Every building is being assessed as part of the plan to determine the district’s overall needs
Along with teachers, staff and school board members, the steering committee is open to anyone who lives in the district, is interested in quality public education and can attend monthly meetings (in the evenings).
Community members do not need to have children or family members in the district to participate. Those interested in joining can contact the district office at 777-1102.