Mulvane’s most recent board of education meeting covered a number of topics, including a raise for teachers and staff and additional plans and guidelines for the upcoming school year.
Raise for teachers, staff
Following an executive session, the board approved a 3 percent across-the-board raise for teachers, special services and classified hourly staff.
Enrollment numbers
USD 263 Superintendent Dr. Jay Ensley provided tentative enrollment numbers for the district, which are subject to change between now and September 20, the district’s official count date. Ensley said that there are 1,837 students enrolled in preK through twelfth grade. Kindergarten had the biggest decline in enrollment, Ensley said. There were 219 enrolled students, equaling out to just under 12 percent, who elected to start the school year using a remote-only learning model.
Limited capacity at events
Mulvane High School Principal Glenda Cowell told the board that the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League, which Mulvane High School is part of, voted 22-3 in favor of beginning sports and other school activities with a 25 percent capacity limit for venues. Family and friends of athletes and activity participants will be prioritized when it comes to attendance. Each athlete or activity participant will be issued three tickets to give to family or friends. The Patriot League, which Mulvane Middle School is in, also voted to limit capacity at events to 25 percent.
Home sporting events will be live-streamed
Home sporting events will be live-streamed, district leadership said at the board meeting. The district is buying an NFHS Network group plan that will allow the events to be viewed for free. Away games will also be live-streamed, but those will come with a fee, unless the competing school has also purchased a group plan. Mulvane’s home games can be found at nfhsnetwork.com.