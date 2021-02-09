Haysville Public Schools has selected its next superintendent, officially announcing the hiring of Jeff Hersh at the end of January.
Currently, Hersh serves as the assistant superintendent of human resources and student services for Goddard Public Schools.
The final pool of four candidates from which Hersh was chosen also included Sterling superintendent Jim Goracke, Nickerson superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson and Haysville assistant superintendent for business and finance Dr. Clint Schutte.
Initially starting his professional career with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Hersh has spent the last 26 years in education administration – working as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent in USD 265.