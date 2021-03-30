TOPEKA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas, Dan Fischer, recently announced that the USDA is investing $144,000 to construct a new building to house the library in the city of Udall.
The investment is in coordination with the recent announcement by Deputy Under Secretary Justin Maxson that the USDA is investing $266 million to build and improve critical community facilities – including schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities – to benefit nearly 3 million rural residents in 16 states and Puerto Rico.
Udall will also use the building for public meeting spaces and as a wellness facility, with space for exercise equipment and exam rooms. When the new building is completed, the city of Udall will give the current library space to the historical museum.