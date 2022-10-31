Rebecca Leiblie, Udall High School business teacher, was recently selected as the 2022 Secondary Business Educator of the Year by the Kansas Business Education Association.
Leiblie is an 18-year veteran and was nominated for the award by USD 463 Superintendent Dale Adams for “her dedication to education and the lasting impact on all of her students.”
Outside of teaching, Leiblie also sponsors some of the most active organizations at Udall High, including the Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council. She has also been a class sponsor and cheerleading coach, while students in one of her classes (Applied Business Development) established an apparel business, Eagle Designs, for the school and community.