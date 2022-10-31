Udall Award

Udall High School businss teacher Rebecca Leiblie (left) is presented with the 2022 Secondary Business Educator of the Year award.

 COURTESY

Rebecca Leiblie, Udall High School business teacher, was recently selected as the 2022 Secondary Business Educator of the Year by the Kansas Business Education Association.

Leiblie is an 18-year veteran and was nominated for the award by USD 463 Superintendent Dale Adams for “her dedication to education and the lasting impact on all of her students.”

