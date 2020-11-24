Financial gifts from 20 United Church of Christ congregations in the denomination’s Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, plus several individuals and church bodies, have abolished $5.2 million in medical debt in those two states. More than 3,200 households across 76 counties in Kansas and 60 counties in Oklahoma will soon be receiving letters telling them that their medical debt has been forgiven.
RIP Medical Debt handled the debt buy anonymously, as part of the UCC’s medical debt project, so UCC does not know who specifically benefitted from it.
The average amount forgiven per household was $1,612.54, with Sedgwick County having one of the highest amounts of debt abolished in Kansas. A total of 117 area households had more than $264,000 in debt forgiven.