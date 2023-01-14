The U.S. Supreme Court recently announced its decision that it is declining to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr, who were convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000. The Carrs were sentenced to death following their conviction.
This is the second time the U.S. Supreme Court has considered these cases. In 2016, the Court decided an appeal from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asking it to reinstate the defendants’ death sentences after the Kansas Supreme Court had overturned them. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Kansas court’s ruling, and in 2022 the Kansas Supreme Court then rejected additional challenges to the convictions and death sentences.