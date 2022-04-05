TOPEKA – Kansas Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. Senate signed a pledge to support a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution setting term limits for the federal House and Senate.
Mark Holland, a Democrat and former mayor of Unified Government of Wyandotte County, and Joan Farr, a Republican who ran previously for Kansas governor and an Oklahoma seat in the U.S. Senate, agreed to support a limitation of three terms in the U.S. House and two terms in the U.S. Senate.
“Mark’s and Joan’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” said Phillip Blumel, president of U.S. Term Limits. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, is seeking re-election in 2022 to his seat in the U.S. Senate. He’s been a senator for the past decade and served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2011.
Farr is listed as a candidate for U.S. Senate in both Kansas and Oklahoma. In Kansas, she would be on the August ballot with Moran.
Holland, executive director of Mainstream UMC that seeks inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals in the church, was pastor of Trinity Community Church in Kansas City, Kan., until 2018. He was mayor of the unified city and county government from 2013 to 2018.
The constitutional amendment promoted by U.S. Term Limits has been introduced in both chambers by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican serving his second term in the U.S. Senate, and by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican finishing his second complete term in the U.S. House.
In 1996, U.S. Sen. Sam Brownback of Kansas signed a pledge with U.S. Term Limits not to seek a third full term in the Senate. He complied with that agreement and was elected governor of Kansas. In 2010, Farr received 18% of the GOP vote in the gubernatorial primary against Brownback.
The resolutions regarding the amendment on term limits would require a two-thirds majority support in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and ratification by 38 states, to become part of the U.S. Constitution.