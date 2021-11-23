WICHITA (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting that Wichita police said may have been motivated by road rage.
The shooting between two vehicles happened around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in north Wichita, police Lt. Roderick Miller said. Both vehicles were driving south on Woodlawn when the shooting happened.
When officers arrived, they found two people wounded inside a Ford Fusion that had veered off the road and crashed into a fence surrounding a home.
A 25-year-old woman in the car had been shot several times, and a 30-year-old man had been shot once. The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition while the man refused to be transported.
Miller said police believe the shooting was the result of road rage based on what witnesses told them.
Police were still searching for the suspect vehicle Nov. 20.