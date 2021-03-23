Rage Against the Chainring, a gravel cycling racing series based out of Wichita, has two races – which take place in the surrounding area – left in the 2021 season. One will take place in Peck on April 3 and the last race will take place in Benton on April 17. Previous races were held in Valley Center and Douglass.
Events feature multiple distance options – a 50 and 75-mile course for competitive cyclists and a 25-mile course for those simply wanting to enjoy the ride.
More information on races and how to register can be found on the Rage Against the Chainring Facebook page.