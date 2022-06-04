At approximately 9:42 A.M. on June 2, a Chevy minivan and Toyota passenger car collided near the intersection of 63rd Street South and Southern Street. The driver of the Toyota was eastbound on 63rd Street South when she was struck by the westbound Chevy minivan traveling in the eastbound lanes.
Following the head-on collision with the Toyota, the minivan struck the rear of a Chevy truck in the westbound lane of 63rd Street South. Reports indicate the minivan was traveling in excess of 100 mph, going airborne after crossing the railroad tracks near the intersection before colliding with both vehicles.
The 33-year-old male driver of the Chevy minivan, Justin Newby of Derby, died at the scene. The 91-year-old female driver of the Toyota, Ramona Blizzard of Wichita, also died at the scene.
The 70-year-old driver and 63-year-old passenger of the Chevy truck, residents of Haysville, received minor injuries.
Circumstances of the collision are under investigation.