The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recently reported two arrests linked to a fatal shooting on South Rock Road that occurred in the early morning hours on July 2.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. July 2, deputies were dispatched having received a call regarding a shooting in the 4300 block of Rock Road – between Derby and McConnell Air Force Base. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one individual, 42-year-old David Baeza, on the side of the road suffering from gunshot wounds. Baeza was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Further search of the property led to the discovery of two dead bodies in the backyard, an adult male and female. Both deaths were caused by gunshot wounds. 43-year-old Jospeh A. Ponse, Jr. was also found while the scene was processed. Ponse was transported from the scene and booked on suspected first degree murder. Upon his release from the hospital, Baeza was also booked for suspected first degree murder.
Names of the deceased have not yet been released, as the investigation is ongoing. According to the sheriff’s office during a July 5 press conference, this was not a random act and drugs were believed to be involved, though it “does not appear” there were any gang affiliations. None of the parties involved lived on the property.
The sheriff’s office is currently talking to other persons of interest as the investigation continues and anyone with information relating to the case is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111 or wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.