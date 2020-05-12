Two area teenagers – Audrey Stanton, 17, of Rose Hill and Isabella Lindsay, 14, of Haysville – were recognized this weekend for their outstanding volunteer service during the 25th annual, and first-ever virtual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards national recognition celebration.
Stanton and Lindsay, along with 100 other top youth volunteers from across the country, were each given $2,500 to donate toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of their choice for their volunteer service. That’s in addition to the $1,000 scholarship and engraved silver medallion they earned as Kansas’ top youth volunteers of 2020.
Stanton and Lindsay also earned an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the program’s annual national recognition events, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 and changed to a three-day online celebration last week.
Stanton, a junior at Rose Hill High School, worked with a friend to raise more than $50,000 last year in the Leukemia Lymphoma Society’s “Student of the Year” fundraising campaign. When Audrey was in preschool, she became best friends with a little girl named Reese, who shortly afterwards was diagnosed with leukemia. In 2016, Reese died after nine years of living with cancer. “That was the day I knew I needed to help find a cure,” said Audrey.
Lindsay, an eighth-grader at Haysville Middle School, established a local chapter of “Curvy Girls,” an international peer support group for girls with scoliosis, and has provided more than 90 care packages for young scoliosis patients who have undergone spinal fusion surgery. Last year, Lindsay had surgery to correct her scoliosis. “This surgery is very difficult and the recovery time is long (one year),” said Lindsay. “I had to relearn to walk, sit, and do just about everything again.”
The bright spot during her hospitalization was getting gifts from friends and family when they visited, but she noticed that some kids had no visitors. She returned home eager to provide a gift for every child undergoing spinal fusion surgery at Wesley Children’s Hospital in Wichita, and to share her experience with others dealing with scoliosis.
Lindsay had heard about Curvy Girls, but was disappointed to learn there wasn’t a chapter in her area. So she volunteered to start and lead one.
Although the seven-week fundraising campaign didn’t formally begin until January, the girls started laying the groundwork for their participation months before, collecting items for auction, explaining their mission to local businesses and booking venues for fundraising events. They created their own website to share the story of their friendship with Reese. Once the campaign officially kicked off, they sent letters to family and friends asking for donations and hosted several fundraising events, including paint parties, T-shirt sales and a raffle. They surpassed their initial goal by $20,000.