Kansas Star Casino is once again holding its annual fundraising decorating competition, Trees of Hope, going on now through Dec. 17 in an effort to support nonprofit organizations in the community.
Local nonprofits (like Mulvane Friends of the Library) decorate Christmas trees that are displayed in the rotunda of the Mulvane casino and voted on through the month – with the top vote-getter to receive $5,000. Second place receives $2,500, third place receives $1,000 and the other runners-up will receive $300 each.
Individuals 21 and older can vote once per day on their favorite tree and the winner will be announced Dec. 21. For more information on the contest and a link to vote, visit facebook.com/kansasstar.