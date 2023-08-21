Following an increasing amount of public concerns regarding the use of trail or game cameras on public lands, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks voted this year to prohibit such devices – now in effect – on KDWP lands and water. That includes Walk-in Hunting Access and iWIHA properties (private lands leased for public hunting access).
Concerns cited include the ethics of “fair chase,” issues of theft and privacy, with seven public meetings held over the past two years to discuss the topic.