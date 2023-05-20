Sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners, the 2023 Garden Tour is quickly approaching and will be held June 2-4 around the Wichita area.
Local gardens full of creativity – and inspiration – will be open for public viewing, giving area residents plenty of ideas. Tickets will be sold for $10 each, with children 12 and under admitted free with an adult.
Gardens selected will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 3, and noon to 4 p.m. June 4.
Visitors to this year’s tour stops can enjoy tranquil garden paths winding through thoughtfully-designed flowerbeds, shady woodland retreats, calming water features, etc. Highlights outlined by organizers of this year’s tour include an orange garden, keyhole garden (made from fallen branches), bird-feeding sanctuary, pollinator garden, imaginative hardscaping (including one with coral), whimsical artistic touches and much more.
Featured locations on the 2023 tour include Woodland Retreat (742 Surrey Ln., Maize), Garden of Water Views (9423 W. Wyncroft Ct., Wichita), Creativity of Nature and Art (9129 N. Seneca, Valley Center), Backyard Garden Medley (4950 Wyndham Ct., Park City), Islands of Color (2510 N. Greenleaf Ct., Wichita) and Landscaping that Rocks (2514 N. Greenleaf Ct. Wichita).
As part of the tour, all plants will be labeled and Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand at each stop to share more about the garden and answer any gardening questions.
Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center (21st and Ridge Road, Wichita), as well as online at tinyurl.com/GardenTour2023. All proceeds will benefit the Master Gardeners’ educational community outreach programs through the county.
For additional ticket or event information, contact the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center at 316-660-0100.