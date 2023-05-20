Garden Tours 2023

The Islands of Color in Wichita is one of the featured stops on this year’s Garden Tour.

 COURTESY

Sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners, the 2023 Garden Tour is quickly approaching and will be held June 2-4 around the Wichita area.

Local gardens full of creativity – and inspiration – will be open for public viewing, giving area residents plenty of ideas. Tickets will be sold for $10 each, with children 12 and under admitted free with an adult.

0
0
0
0
0