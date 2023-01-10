TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans.
The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of state and federal funding. In a bipartisan vote, the Kansas Legislature previously set aside $17.2 million in matching funds. The project would proceed once federal appropriations were made through the VA.
“As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service of Kansas’ veterans and their families,” Kelly said on Jan. 4. “Kansas increased our investment in and relentlessly pursued federal funding for this project, and we are now one step closer to ensuring service members across the region have the support and care they deserve.”
In spring 2023, the VA is expected to announce a priority list of construction projects. If the Kansas project survives that process, construction could begin in 2024.
Kansas operates long term care homes for veterans in Dodge City and Winfield, but none serve the large number of military retirees residing in northeast Kansas. The state has about 200,000 U.S. veterans.
William Turner, a retired brigadier general and the director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs, said the Topeka location adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill VA Medical Center was chosen from among six potential sites. Input was gathered from organizations representing veterans. The selection panel also went through a scoring process to make the recommendation, he said.
“After much deliberation, our panel chose Topeka foremost because of its centralized location to better support our veteran population in northeast Kansas, but also because of its proximity to VA services, medical care and local amenities that will help Kansas veterans feel at home,” Turner said.
The home would have rooms divided into “households” and “neighborhoods” to increase the sense of community. One of the households, consisting of 18 beds, would be a dedicated unit for memory care. There would be spaces for deliver of therapy and medical care.