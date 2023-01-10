Topeka vet home

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans.

The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of state and federal funding. In a bipartisan vote, the Kansas Legislature previously set aside $17.2 million in matching funds. The project would proceed once federal appropriations were made through the VA.

